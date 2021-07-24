Two dead and two injured after Macon sidewalk fight

Two people are dead and two more injured after a fight broke out on a sidewalk in Macon early Saturday morning.

The fight reportedly occurred at the corner of Cherry Street and MLK Boulevard around 12:41 a.m.

According to the Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large fight on the sidewalk that included gunshots. As deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, 20-year-old Donovan Munir Cason, of Macon, was found unresponsive. Cason was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second gunshot wound victim, 21-year-old Kabryan Johnson, of Macon, was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance. Johnson was also pronounced dead by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s office officials say a 20-year-old man was also injured by gun fire. He was transported by personal vehicle to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in stable condition, and a 20-year-old woman was transported to the Coliseum Medical Center by personal vehicle and is also listed in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.