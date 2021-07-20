How to get a coronavirus vaccine in Mableton

MABLETON — As COVID-19 cases rise among the unvaccinated, the Mableton Farmers Market – a community service project of the Mableton Improvement Coalition – Cobb County PARKS, Cobb and Douglas Public Health and the nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort are partnering to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Mable House Complex.

The events will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one administered and only one dose is needed. Clients must be 18 years of age or older. Reservations are encouraged, but, walk-in clients will be accommodated as time and vaccine supply allow.

Although COVID hospitalization and death numbers have been declining for some time, the Delta variant is an increasingly serious threat. If you haven’t been vaccinated, health officials are urging you to take advantage of this opportunity.

CORE will host the event Aug. 5. You can make a reservation for either one of those dates online at douglasvax.coreresponse.org.

Cobb and Douglas County Public Health will host the events events on July 22 and Aug. 12. You can make a reservation online at cdph.jotform.com/211745518305958.

The Mable House complex is at 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton. More information will be posted on the Mableton Farmers Market Facebook page and social media as developments are confirmed.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb County has had 505 new cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.