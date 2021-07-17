Suspect shot by Georgia state trooper after police chase

A suspect is in stable condition at a local hospital after a police chase resulted in gunfire.

On Friday, the Aragon Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit and requested the Georgia State Patrol’s assistance.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at 11 p.m., an Aragon Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Shannon Thompson, of Aragon. A vehicle chase ensued with an Aragon Police Department officer and Thompson. The officer requested the Georgia State Patrol’s assistance in the vehicle pursuit that led from Polk County into Bartow County.

The state trooper executed a PIT maneuver on Thompson’s vehicle, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway into a field off of Main Street in Taylorsville.

According to the GBI, Thompson then drove out of the field towards the trooper who was standing in the roadway. As Thompson drove his vehicle towards the trooper, the trooper fired several shots at the vehicle, striking Thompson in the arm. Thompson continued to drive away and Polk County officers, state troopers, and Aragon Police Department officers continued the vehicle pursuit into Polk County.

The trooper attempted to conduct a second PIT maneuver on Thompson’s vehicle when GBI officials say Thompson then rammed the trooper’s car which caused Thompson to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch.

According to the GBI, Thompson then stepped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area. A trooper deployed his Taser at Thompson and arrested him.

The officers and troopers provided medical attention to Thompson after finding the injury to Thompson’s arm. Thompson was transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and upon completion, the case file will be provided to the Bartow County District Attorney’s office for review.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

