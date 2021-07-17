Gainesville man charged in early Saturday slaying of 21-year-old

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are charging a Gainesville man with murder following the early Saturday morning shooting of another man off of East Ridge Road.

Detectives have identified the victim as 21-year-old Qualyn Tanner, of Gainesville. Tanner’s next of kin has been notified. The body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.

Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a call to check the area after a member of the community heard gunshots along Wade Drive. Deputies found Tanner’s body, behind a residence on the street. Sheriff’s officials say Tanner had been shot multiple times.

Investigators also responded and later identified a suspect in the shooting, 32-year-old Daniel Guerrero, of Gainesville. At about 8:30 a.m., investigators located Guerrero walking along I-985 in Hall County.

Detectives took Guerrero into custody without incident. He faces a charge of malice murder in the case.

The crime remains under investigation by HCSO.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.