Gwinnett police search for suspect in July 4 home burglary

SUWANEE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a male who stole over $2,000 in U.S. currency and over $5,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Suwanee.

On July 4, officers responded to a residential burglary alarm call. Upon their arrival they found a door that showed signs of forced entry. Officers checked the home but did not locate a suspect. Officers contacted the homeowner, who was not present at the time of the burglary and assisted him in determining what had been stolen.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, wearing gray pants, an orange shirt, white and blue shoes, who is between 25 and 35 years of age, ranging between 230 and 250 lbs., about 5’8” to 6’00” in height, with short black hair.

Police say the man was wearing Apple earbuds to communicate with a suspect in the getaway vehicle parked outside.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the man to come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.





If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 21-052450.