Georgia Couple found shot to death in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that was reported to have occurred in the 200 block of Golden Ocala Boulevard at 11:17 a.m Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the residence of a person being shot. As deputies arrived, they found 46-year-old Tyvesha Brown, and her husband, 49-year-old James Brown, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.According to Coroner Lonnie Miley, the next of kin has been notified. No one else was reported injured during this incident.

This homicide is under investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

