Around Georgia: See Atlanta’s newest park

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ambassador Andrew J. Young, Commissioner John Dargle Jr., Southern Hub Director George Dusenbury, Rodney Cook Jr., Bishop John Lewis and other leaders cut the ribbon at the new Cook Park.

Watch the vide below to see the state-of-the-art 16 acre park that is engineered to reduce flooding and provide a safe and vibrant environment for you and your family.

Georgia looks at rising costs of building materials

Georgia lawmakers are gathering info and hoping to take action on the rising cost of building materials.

The House Working Group on the Rising Costs of Construction Materials, chaired by State Representative Marcus Wiedower (R-Watkinsville), is holding a meeting today. You can watch the meeting by clicking here .

During the meeting, members of this working group will discuss recent site visits to several forestry industry businesses in the Savannah area. This meeting will also include presentations of the different facets of Georgia’s construction industry, such as building materials, career trades, logistics and hauling.

The House Working Group on Rising Costs of Construction Materials will study the increasing costs associated with construction across the state, as well as recommend legislative solutions that may alleviate future building costs. The working group is authorized for the entirety of the 2021-2022 legislative term.

For more information on the House Working Group on Rising Costs of Construction Materials, please click here.

Evander Holyfield gets his statue

If you visit State Farm Arena, you’ll notice a new statue of boxing legend Evander Holyfield. The statue was unveiled June 25.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts was on hand for the unveiling and had this to say about the decorated boxer.

“This is a huge day here in Fulton County! At long last, we finally have a statue to pay tribute to the great Evander ‘Real Deal’ Holyfield and I was honored to speak at the unveiling. It was my honor to be so intimately involved in getting this project done. Many of the world’s best athletes are from Georgia – Jackie Robinson, Bobby Jones, Ty Cobb, Jim Brown, and more. But with a professional career spanning nearly three decades, Olympic medals, and several Heavyweight Champion of the World titles, Evander is arguably the greatest.” -Robb Pitts

Motorcycle throwback

The Bibb County Police Department shared a photo from the early 1970s when Macon Police Department officers received their motorcycles from Harley-Davidson of Macon.

If you love motorcycles, love the police, love the 70s or all of the above, you’ll want to see the photo.

Concord Covered Bridge beam struck again

For those of you unfamiliar with Cobb County’s Concord Covered Bridge, it is a historic wooden bridge that has recently been restored. To help preserve the bridge, the county has made every effort to warn drivers of large trucks about the bridge’s height restrictions so that they don’t take out a historic landmark.

There are hanging warning pipes before a driver gets to the bridge. If you hit the pipes, your vehicle is too big for the bridge. Once you get to the bridge, there is a large steel beam that is designed to prevent your vehicle from doing damage to the bridge. The beam will however do quite a bit of damage to your vehicle.

Photo posted by Cobb County on June 23.

The driver of a Red Bull truck discovered that late last month, when the cab of the truck was significantly damaged by the beam. Police say the bridge was undamaged, and the driver will be charged.

Need a job?

Ready to reinvent your career and regain precious time by dropping the commute? Polish your resume and head over to the Cherokee Career Expo on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Northside Cherokee Conference Center.

Chamblee goes Tie-Dye

Chamblee Parks and Recreation is hosting Tye Dye in the Park on July 13 at Keswick Park and July 27 at Dresden Park from 10 am to 12 pm. Grab a white shirt and meet us at the park! All other supplies will be provided.

What Is This?: Here you will find a rolling list of shorter stories, announcements, photos and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back for updates throughout the day.