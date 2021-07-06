Coastal Georgia braces for Tropical Storm Elsa

As Tropical storm Elsa nears the west coast of Florida today, residents in Costal and South Georgia are bracing for the impacts of the storm on Georgia.

The potential impacts for South and Coastal Georgia could be seen as early as Wednesday morning. If the track continues as is, Coastal Georgia could see rain, coastal flooding, winds nearing 45mph, and the potential for tornadoes as the storm tracks to the West of Glynn County.

No storm surge is expected from this storm

In Glynn County, the only cancellations and closures for July 7, 2021, include, summer programs at all Glynn County Public Schools, Jekyll Island outdoor activities, Glynn County public pools, and Glynn County Magistrate Court- Citation court.Glynn County and the City of Brunswick have no plans to close offices at this time.

There are also no plans to close either the F.J. Torras Causeway or the Sidney Lanier Bridge at this time. If high winds are sustained, the Georgia Department of Transportation will make the decision for any closures.

Glynn County officials are reminding residents to use this as a reminder to continue to prepare for hurricane season by doing the following.

Finalize your disaster kit.

Ensure you have at least 3 days of water and non-perishable foods.

Ensure you have extra medications and medical supplies.

If your medication requires refrigeration, ensure you have a plan in place should you lose power for an extended period of time.

Make sure all information in your family communication plan is up to date and everyone knows the plan.

Make provisions for your pet. Make sure they are inside, out of the elements, and have plenty of food and water.

Flooding is possible in low lying areas; Turn Around Don’t Drown!

Remember to limit travel during the peak hours of the storm. Updates will be available at www.glynncounty.org. County officials advise the public to use the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.