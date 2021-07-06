6-year-old Georgia boy missing in Panama City found dead

UPDATE: According to local media reports in Panama City, 6-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon’s body has been found. Panama City TV station WJHG reports Enrique’s body was found in the sand on Surf Drive.

Original Story: A 6-year-old boy from the metro Atlanta area has gone missing in Panama City while on vacation with his family.

Panama City Police say 6-year-old Enrique Cortez-Dubon was last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama Resort on Monday.

Enrique is 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his lower back. He weighs about 50 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a teal blue shirt and light blue shorts at the time of his disappearance. Enrique goes by the nickname Richalo which is pronounced neechiro.

Police in Panama City are asking visitors to check photos and videos for the missing child particularly those who were in the area between Majestic Beach Resort and the Boardwalk Beach Resort, especially around Pineapple Willy’s between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

“Our hearts are with the family,” Panama City Police Chief JR Talamantez said. “Our primary job is to save lives and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.