Where to watch fireworks in Coffee County

DOUGLAS — Freedom Fest Fireworks will be held tonight, July 3 in Coffee County.

The City of Douglas, First National Bank of Coffee County, and other great partners will host the 2021 Freedom Fest July 4th celebration on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at JC Adams Municipal Park in Jardine Stadium.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. and stadium seating will be provided. Admission and parking are free. There will be general/food vendors and fireworks at dark.

Sponsors include First National Bank of Coffee County, City of Douglas, Charles Lewis Construction, Premium Peanut, Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce, Julian and Ada Meeks, and Brooks Auto Parts. For more information, please call (912)389-3401 or (912)383-0277.