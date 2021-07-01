Georgia man shot while investigating noise outside his home

DALLAS — A Paulding County man was shot Tuesday night after he heard an unusual noise outside his house and went outside to investigate.

The shooting occurred outside a home on Smith Ferguson Road in Dallas. Police responded to a 911 call to find the homeowner who had been shot in the shoulder.

Not knowing if a suspect was still in the area, deputies took the victim to Fire/EMS personnel who were standing by at Fire Station 10. The victim was later taken to a local hospital.

Detectives were able to determine that the victim heard some unusual noises outside his home shortly before the shooting and he went out to investigate. When he went outside, he noticed that the door to his truck was open and it should not have been. A short time later, he heard a single gunshot and immediately felt the pain of being shot, deputies said.

The victim was able to make his way back to the residence and call 911 but indicated that he did not see anyone around his home.

Medical professionals said that the victim is expected to make a full recovery from his wound.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have any information regarding this shooting to please call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

