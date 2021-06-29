Georgia man found guilty of dog fighting

A federal jury has convicted a South Georgia resident on charges stemming from a dog-fighting operation.

Kizzy Solomon, 44, of Camilla, was found guilty last week of 15 counts of aiding and abetting the possession and training of dogs for purposes of animal fighting following a two-day trial. Solomon is facing a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count and three years of supervised release.

Federal agents raiding Solomon’s property in 2018 discovered 27 pit bull-type dogs housed on chains in poor living conditions, according to court documents and evidence presented during the trial. All but the puppies had scarring and injuries consistent with dog fighting.

Agents also seized a large amount of dog fighting equipment, notably a large dog treadmill on which various dogs’ fighting histories – including whether they were killed in a fight – was written in print.

“Dog fighting is an atrocious crime that often serves as a breeding ground for other illegal behavior,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia. “Our office will vigorously prosecute individuals found abusing and using animals for illegal fighting and gambling.”

“The successful conclusion of this case highlights … efforts to combat animal cruelty since we took responsibility for combating this vicious and cruel crime in 2014,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We will continue to prosecute significant and major offenders to maximize the impact of these cases on this illegal industry.”

Eleven co-defendants previously entered guilty pleas to various offenses related to taking part in dog fighting. Each faces a maximum sentence of one to five years in prison and fines of $100,000 to $250,000, or both.