Hopebridge will open two new autism therapy locations for Georgia children

As the prevalence of autism increases and the national focus is placed on early identification and intervention, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for Georgia’s children.

One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation and headquartered in Indiana, Hopebridge is bringing more than a decade of knowledge, experience and care to Conyers and Woodstock beginning in August.

Georgia children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

The two new locations are:

Conyers Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center: 2415 Wall St SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Woodstock Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center: 3338 Trickum Rd, Woodstock, GA 30188