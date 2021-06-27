Suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach police officer captured in Georgia

The suspect in the shooting of a Daytona Beach Police Officer was captured Saturday in DeKalb County.

The State of Georgia’s Special Weapons and Tactical team executed a search warrant at the request of the FBI and U.S. Marshals in Dekalb County at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. During the search, Othal Wallace, the suspect in the shooting of Daytona Beach Police officer Jason Raynor was captured.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Wallace was located in a “tree house” with numerous weapons, ammunition, and body armor. He was taken into custody without incident. Police say Wallace attempted to change his appearance by cutting his hair.

Other agencies that were present: FBI, U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, Dekalb County P.D., Daytona Beach Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the execution of this search warrant.

