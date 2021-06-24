Today’s Weather: Thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

North and Central Georgia may see scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening. Some storms could become strong and capable of strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted. Expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 85 and an East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Outlook: Scattered thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia from Friday through Wednesday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible each day, with damaging wind gusts.

Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning are the primary threats.