Arrest made in shooting death of 22-year-old man in Decatur

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with the US Marshals, Clayton County Police and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old man in Decatur in March of this year.

Tucker resident Jorden Rashaan Permenter, 26, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday on Glen Moor Drive in Ellenwood. According to the arrest warrant, Permenter is charged with Malice Murder for causing the death of Ashanti Nigel Gray by allegedly shooting him in the neck and face March 20 on Hampton Park Road.

No motive for the shooting was given.

Permenter was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.