Thunderstorms and flooding expected Tuesday

The chance for thunderstorms will continue today as the cold front pushes southward across the much of Georgia. Some storms could be strong with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Isolated severe storms with strong to damaging winds are possible in the afternoon and evening across portions of central Georgia.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. today across portions of north Georgia, where additional heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils from recent rain over the weekend could add to the flood potential.

Tomorrow and the rest of the week

The chance for thunderstorms looks to be primarily across central Georgia for Wednesday and extend some into north Georgia for Thursday.

Scattered to more widespread showers and storms look to return area-wide for Friday through Monday. Some strong to severe storms are possible each day with locally heavy rainfall and strong to damaging winds as the main threats.