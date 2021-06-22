Lanes on Moss Creek Drive in Columbia County will be closed Thursday

Columbia County, in cooperation with Reeves Construction Company, wishes to inform the driving public of a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Moss Creek Drive.

The temporary lane closure will be at 123 Moss Creek Drive to replace storm water utilities. Motorists can expect delays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Thursday, June 24 through Friday, June 25. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

When the lane closure is in effect traffic will be controlled by flaggers on each end of the lane closure.

Below are some tips from Columbia County on how to respond when you approach a work zone.

Slow down

Allow extra distance between vehicles

Watch for advanced warning signs

Obey road crew flaggers

Expect the unexpected.