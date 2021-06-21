Weather Update: Thunderstorms and flooding still likely today

Tropical Storm Claudette is expected to gain strength today, which could send some severe weather to The Peach State.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms across the area for today and into tonight with an upper disturbance and approaching cold front. Some storms could be strong with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. As the cold front gets closer tonight, some isolated severe storms with strong to damaging winds could occur across north Georgia.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight into Tuesday across portions of north Georgia, where additional heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils from recent rain could increase the risk of flooding.

The Flash Flood Watch will continue into Tuesday across portions of north Georgia, where additional heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils from recent rain could exacerbate the flood potential.

The chance for thunderstorms will continue Tuesday as the cold front pushes southward across the area. Some storms could be strong with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Isolated severe storms with strong to damaging winds are possible in the afternoon and evening across portions of central Georgia.

The chance for thunderstorms looks to be primarily across central Georgia for Wednesday and Thursday, then return to both north and central Georgia for Friday through the weekend. Some isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.