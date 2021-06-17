Arrest made in Redan Road gas station shooting

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with the U.S. Marshals and the Atlanta Police Department, arrested a suspect in the killing of a man as he stood by his car on Redan Road in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Decatur resident Altavelius Rodriquze Wheeler, who is 21 years old, was taken into custody without incident on Boulevard Northeast in Atlanta.

According to the arrest warrant, Wheeler was seen shooting a handgun as he leaned out of a vehicle window of a vehicle while passing a gas station on Redan Road on April 26.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Anthony Docks, who was in the vicinity of the gas station, was shot multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.

No cause was given for the shooting.

Wheeler was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is charged with Malice Murder.