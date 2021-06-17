82-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by 83-year-old driver in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY — An 82-year-old Dunwoody man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Vermack Road and Parliament Drive.

On June 16 at 5:39 p.m., Dunwoody Police officers and DeKalb County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a person struck by an automobile call.

Officers arrived minutes later and found a pedestrian unresponsive on the ground. Dunwoody officers and bystanders began life-saving measures prior to the arrival of DeKalb County Fire Rescue. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian has been identified as 82-year-old John Lange of Dunwoody.

The driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old Sandy Springs resident, immediately stopped and remained at the scene. No criminal charges have been made at this time and the crash investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Dunwoody Police Officer Guinevere Wiencek at 678-382-6919 or email Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.