Fireworks can cause anxiety for dogs. Here’s how you can help

Many animals are very sensitive to loud noises and fireworks are a big offender. The noise and unpredictability of fireworks leads many dogs to perceive them as a threat. This triggers their fight-or-flight response. Your dog may bark at the noises or try to run away and hide.

Dogs may show other signs of anxiety, too, like restlessness, panting, pacing and whining. There are some things you can do to prepare your pup for Fourth of July fireworks celebrations. The Marietta Police Department advises pet owners to try to prepare for holidays where you know fireworks will be a part of the celebrations. Many dogs (and sometimes horses) go missing on the Fourth of July.

Some tips to keep your pup calm and safe are:

Keep the animal away from fireworks, if possible,

Make sure your pet has proper ID

Create a safe haven for your dog

Play white noise or the TV for background noise.

Comfort your dog

Walk them before the fireworks start

Desensitize your dog to loud noises

Talk to your vet or trainer for other solutions

More information is available here.

Take the time needed now to have a plan for the upcoming holidays.