Georgia man dead after two-county police chase

A 29-year-old Griffin Man was killed by police Saturday morning after a chase that started in Clayton County ended in neighboring Spalding County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at about 1:05 a.m., Clayton County Police Department officers were dispatched to be on the lookout for a tan Lincoln Town Car being driven by an intoxicated driver who left the area of Taps Bar and Grill in Jonesboro.

A short time later, an officer saw the described vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was being driven by Stephen Neil Weigand, of Griffin. As the officer was on the traffic stop, dispatch notified officers that numerous other callers were reporting they were victims of a hit and run from Taps Bar and Grill describing the vehicle.

A short time later, the officer attempted to place handcuffs on Weigand. According to the GBI, as the officer got a handcuff on Weigand’s right wrist, Weigand jerked away from the officer, hitting the officer in the face with the handcuffs and then pushing the officer before getting back in his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Two Lovejoy Police Department officers arrived as backup and began pursuit of the vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard. The pursuit continued south into Griffin. Weigand attempted to turn onto Birdie Road at the intersection of US Highway 19/41 at which time the two officers blocked the vehicle from turning, forcing Weigand to stop.

According to the GBI, Weigand opened the driver’s door, began exiting the vehicle, and pointed a handgun at the officers, at which time the two Lovejoy police officers fired their weapons, shooting Weigand multiple times.

Weigand was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.