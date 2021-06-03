Dunwoody wants your input on new sidewalks

The City of Dunwoody Public Works Department seeks public input on two sidewalk projects to assess the best options for design and construction. There are two alternatives each for the proposed projects on Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road. Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Funding for both projects has been included in the 2021 budget.

“These projects continue our work toward the goal of creating a continuous network of sidewalks on all arterial and connecting roadways,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “We’re looking to the community to provide feedback on which options they prefer and why.”

Dunwoody Road: The proposed Dunwoody Road sidewalk project will extend the sidewalk on Dunwoody Road from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to the Sandy Springs city limit, where it could potentially be connected to Spalding Drive in the future. It will also fill a gap in the existing sidewalk on Oak Pointe Place and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

One design option puts the sidewalk on the north side of Dunwoody Road. The other option explores installation on the south side. More details, timing, impacts and costs are provided here: www.dunwoodyga.gov/dunwoodyroadsidewalk

Vermack Road: The proposed Vermack Road sidewalk project will fill a gap on the west side of Vermack Road from Womack Road south to the existing sidewalk adjacent to the Vermack Swim and Tennis Club. One design option would also fill a gap in the existing bike lanes on Vermack and improve the existing sidewalk on the east side of the road. More details, timing, impacts and costs are provided here: www.dunwoodyga.gov/vermacksidewalk

The public is encouraged to review the plans and fill out feedback surveys linked on the project pages listed above. The deadline for public comment for both projects is June 30, 2021.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds