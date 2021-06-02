Marietta Police show serious consequences of drinking and driving

MARIETTA — The Marietta Police Department posted a picture on social media of an overturned car with a beer can that police say rolled out of the window during the wreck. The crash occurred Tuesday night.

Below is the post from the police department.

Last night as most of us got ready for bed, the (intoxicated) driver of this car, struck a parked disabled vehicle on the side of I-75 at high speeds and flipped over. Driver had to be transported to the hospital with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The empty beer can rolled out of the wrecked vehicle.

