Arrest made in slaying of woman at Tucker motel

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, along with the Gwinnett County Police Department, has arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman last month in a Tucker motel.

Sheriff’s investigators located and arrested 34 year-old Gamontevis Leonard of Atlanta Wednesday for the slaying of 35 year-old Shamere Moore.

According to the arrest warrant, Moore was stabbed in the chest and shot in the head, causing her death on May 22, 2021.

Mr. Leonard was taken into custody without incident in Gwinnett County near I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard, where he was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds