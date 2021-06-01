Dog urinating on bar floor escalates to assault charges

TYBEE ISLAND — A service dog urinating on the floor of a Tybee Island tavern has landed the dog’s owner in hot water.

Tybee Island police officers responded to Benny’s Tybee Tavern in reference to a fight Sunday.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that a service dog had urinated on the floor of the establishment. Witnesses told police that when the owner of the dog was asked to clean the urine up, she simply placed napkins on top of the puddle.

When confronted about her failure to properly clean up after the animal, witnesses say the dog owner became disorderly and began to lash out against employees and patrons, reportedly kicking an older customer in the stomach.

According to witnesses, the woman intentionally damaged the DJ’s entertainment equipment, which was valued at about $400,000 dollars. The woman was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with Simple Battery, Exploitation and Intimidation of Elder Persons. Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (Felony) and Aggravated Assault.

