Two dead after man crashes going wrong way on Georgia 400

A fiery early morning crash claimed the lives of two men Sunday morning on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred because a driver was traveling the wrong way on Ga. 400.

The Forsyth County 911 center began receiving calls just before 1:30 a.m. regarding a wrong way driver on Ga. 400 Northbound traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Before Sheriff’s Office Deputies could intercept the vehicle, a violent crash occurred between the Majors Road overpass and the Shiloh Road overpass causing one vehicle to burst into flames.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Silas Brown of Atlanta was driving a black Alfa Romeo Stelvio traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of GA 400 and struck a silver Lexus IS250, driven by 22-year-old Tarik Kindell of Cumming.

Both men were dead at the scene.

The crash closed Ga. 400 northbound between exits 12 and 13 for several hours Sunday morning. The investigation is on-going.

