Property tax increase ahead for Avondale Estates

The City of Avondale Estates is considering an increase in property taxes by 2.10 percent.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at Avondale Estates City Hall at 21 N. Avondale Plaza on Wednesday, June 16 at noon. Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are at Avondale Estates City Hall on Wednesday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday June 30 at 6 p.m.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is about $32. The proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is about $36.

The purpose of the hearings is to allow public input on the level of service desired by residents and businesses, as well as the property tax rate necessary to maintain those services.

Over the past three years, City General Fund costs increased by an average of 2.18 percent, so city officials say a similar increase in the dollar amount collected from property tax is likely necessary to maintain the same level of service to City residents and businesses in 2021.

