Inmate accused of making bomb threat at DeKalb County courthouse

An investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Standards reports that a current DeKalb County Jail inmate was allegedly behind the threat of an explosive device Thursday at the DeKalb County courthouse in downtown Decatur.

The judicial complex and several nearby businesses were evacuated on Thursday for several hours as law enforcement authorities from five agencies and Homeland Security performed a security sweep in search of the device.

No explosives were found.

The suspect has been identified as 47 year-old Joseph Michael Caquette of Atlanta. According to records, Caquette is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond on a felony charge. The sheriff’s office has arrested Caquette on a warrant charging him with Terroristic Threats and Acts, a misdemeanor.

“Not only did this individual commit an additional offense while already in custody, but he wasted valuable local law enforcement resources with his threat to life and property in our community,” said DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.

The operation involved some 60 law enforcement personnel from the Decatur Police Department, the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb Police K9 units, the Marshal’s Office, MARTA Police, and Homeland Security.

