Injuries reported after Gwinnett County apartment fire

NORCROSS — Gwinnett County fire crews are on the scene at an apartment fire on the 2100 block of Sarah Court in Norcross.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Crews found heavy smoke showing on arrival. The fire is now out and the cause is under active investigation. There is a report of injuries, according to fire officials.

The Georgia Sun will have more details as this story develops.

