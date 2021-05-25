Murrayville Park in Hall County reopens June 5

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will host a grand reopening of Murrayville Park on Saturday, June 5.

“We are thrilled to reopen this park, especially as the summer season kicks into high gear,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said. “The park has been renovated and updated to better serve the needs of citizens, contributing to the overall quality of life for everyone in Hall County.”

Park updates include the addition of four new tennis courts, a new playground, a newly renovated pavilion, new signage, new restrooms, refurbished ballfields, and the repaving of roads throughout the interior of the park.

“The community surrounding Murrayville Park has been incredibly supportive as we’ve worked to update and reopen this park, and we cannot thank them enough for their patience throughout this process,” District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell said. “We’re looking forward to watching little league games on the ballfields there and seeing birthday parties hosted at the pavilion—all while enjoying long-range views of the Blue Ridge mountains, truly making this park a unique destination.”

The reopening celebration is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony set for 11:15 a.m. and a ceremonial first pitch at noon. Hall County Parks & Leisure staff will be offering a free hot dog lunch. Additional food vendors, such as Kona Ice and Paw Paw’s Peanuts, will also be available. Bouncy houses and other games will be on hand for the event, which is open to the public and free to attend.

Murrayville Park closed in 2011 due to a lack of funding during the economic downturn. The renovations were paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VII funds.

Murrayville Park is located at 5666 Bark Camp Road, Murrayville, Ga. 30564.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds