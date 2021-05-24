Athens police kill armed carjacking suspect

A 38-year-old carjacking suspect was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in Athens.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at about 10:40 a.m., Athens-Clarke County police officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a man with a gun at Walker Park.

Responding officers were told that a man, later identified as Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano, of Athens, had allegedly carjacked a person at gunpoint inside Walker Park. Officers located the stolen vehicle.

Officers say Castellano got out of the vehicle with a long gun and began shouting demands at officers. Officers gave numerous commands to surrender and police say Castellano refused to comply. During the incident, Castellano was shot and died on scene.

No officers or civilians were injured in the incident.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

According to the GBI, the investigation indicates that Castellano is a suspect of a carjacking just prior to the shooting. He is also suspected of an armed robbery that occurred minutes before the carjacking. Additionally, he is suspected to have threatened several park attendees, including children, with a firearm.

The GBI continues to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is completed, it will be provided to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

