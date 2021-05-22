How to register for Kindergarten in Gwinnett County

School may not have let out yet for summer, but if you have a child entering kindergarten next year, it’s time to start thinking about registering them for kindergarten. In Gwinnett County, you can do that online.

If your child will be five years old on or before September 1, you can register for kindergarten for the 2021 – 2022 school year in a, two-step process.

Step 1: Complete online reg­istration on the GCPS website.

Step 2: Before May 28, schedule an appointment with the school to verify information, complete a readiness profile, pick up materials, and learn about summer ac­tivities.

Check the website of your child’s new school to learn more. To see which school your child will attend, visit “Find My School.”

