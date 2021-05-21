New Duluth library ready to open

DULUTH — The relocated Duluth library branch in Gwinnett County is ready to reopen. Gwinnett County officials will attend a ribbon cutting for the branch Tuesday.

The relocated branch is about twice as large as the original and provides features including two learning labs with areas for sewing, crafting, 3D printing, coding and more; 30 adult computer stations and six kids’ computer stations; and a meeting room that can fit 120 people with retractable walls to add capacity.

The new facility was funded by the 2009 and 2014 SPLOST programs.

The branch is at 3180 Main Street in Duluth.