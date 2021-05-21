GBI: Albany police kill suspect who fired shots at officers

Albany Police shot and killed a suspect in a shooting case who police say returned to the crime scene and fired at officers.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at about 12:11 a.m., Friday Albany police officers responded to 420 West Mercer Avenue about an aggravated assault. A man was shot and taken to the hospital by EMS.

The male suspect in the aggravated assault was identified as 23-year-old Kortnee Lashon Warren, of Virginia. Warren was not at the scene when officers arrived, but returned to the crime scene later with a gun in hand.

According to the GBI, officers gave verbal commands for Warren to drop the gun, but Warren pointed the gun at officers and fired shots at them. Albany Police officers returned fire and shot Warren.

Warren was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim is being transported to a hospital in Macon due to his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office for review.

