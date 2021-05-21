Around Georgia: Water outages, coronavirus vaccines and good samaritans

On Tuesday, May 25, DeKalb County and its contractors will temporarily interrupt water service to businesses and residents between 2308 to 2960 Shallowford Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., to properly replace a leaking 30-inch water line.

Residents and businesses will experience low water pressure for several hours.

COVID vaccine event this weekend in Atlanta

District 4 Council member Cleta Winslow and Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond are co-sponsoring two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The first vaccination clinic will take place Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Hunter Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Participants are asked to look for the Walgreens Mobile Bus in the parking lot behind the church.

The second will be held Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee Street SW. The vaccination clinics are sponsored by Walgreens, Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall, and several local businesses and community partners.

Get vaccinated in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host a free COVID-19 vaccination event on Monday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the JenCare parking, 2124 Candler Road, Decatur, Georgia 30032.



This event will be held in partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health, the DeKalb Human Services Department and JenCare Senior Medical Center.



“We are starting to experience a slower response rate with people getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Commissioner Johnson said. “Therefore, we want to remove any obstacles and take the resources to the people for anyone that wants to be vaccinated–no appointment needed.”



The DeKalb Mobile Wellness Clinic will be onsite and licensed health professionals will administer Pfizer vaccinations to attendees. Members of the community 12 years old and older are encouraged to attend this free event, which will also feature a D.J., giveaways and wellness information on a variety of topics.



For more information, contact Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office at 404-371-2425 or visit www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com.

Georgia State Trooper helps mow the lawn

A Georgia State Trooper was driving down the road Tuesday when he saw an older gentleman who had fallen while cutting his grass.

The patrolman was Cpl. Frankel of the Georgia State Patrol, and while EMS was evaluating the man, Cpl. Frankel finished cutting the grass for him.

The man was uninjured from his fall.

What Is This?: Here you will find a rolling list of shorter stories, announcements and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back for updates throughout the day.