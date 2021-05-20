Two arrests made after Tybee Island shots fired incident

TYBEE ISLAND — A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday in Tybee Island after witnesses say the woman pointed a gun at a group of women before firing a shot in the air, then handed the gun off to a man police say tried to hide it in a bathroom toilet later in the evening.

The incident started at about 10 p.m. Tuesday while officers of the Tybee Island Police Department were on patrol in the area of Tybrisa Street. A group of bystanders flagged the officers down and pointed out a woman who they claimed had pointed a handgun at other women before firing a round into the air.

Officers spoke to the female suspect, who denied the incident and claimed that she had only discharged a firework. During the investigation, officers located a 9mm shell casing, which was consistent with the original report.

Witnesses told officers that the female suspect had passed her handgun to a male companion who walked away from the scene.

A short time later, officers located the man standing in front of a local bar. As officers attempted to speak with the man he told them that he had to to relieve himself and went into the bathroom at the bar. After he emerged a few moments later, officers entered the restroom and located a handgun in the tank of the toilet.

Closer inspection revealed that the weapon matched the description provided by witnesses.Both suspects were arrested.

The woman was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, Obstruction and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Her companion was charged with Tampering with Evidence, Obstruction and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Both were transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with pertinent information, pictures or video should contact Detective Travis LeGuin at (912)786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.

