How to get your coronavirus vaccine in Haralson and Polk Counties

According to the Haralson County School District, CVS stores in Tallapoosa and Cedartown now have Pfizer Covid vaccine available for anyone 12 and older.

Tanner is also holding vaccination events for people 12 and older.

There is no charge for the vaccine. Parents can also call Haralson County Health Department at 770-646-5541 to schedule a Pfizer vaccine for their child.

